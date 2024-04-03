Groudle Glen Railway is looking for ‘bright and enthusiastic’ volunteers to work in its popular tearoom during the summer season.
The charity is advertising roles in its Sea Lion Rocks Terminus Tea Rooms for the summer season online.
The railway is open on Wednesdays and Sundays from July 12 to October 29 2024. Known as ‘the line that goes uphill to the sea’, Groudle Glen railway line was built in 1896 as part of the Groudle Glen pleasure grounds.
It ran as a tourist attraction until the early 1960s when it fell into disrepair.
During the 1970s the line was scrapped and the rolling stock sold.
But the line was saved from total extinction by a band of volunteers in 1982, and reopened to passengers in 1986.
Now the railway is a registered Manx charity, and remains run entirely by enthusiastic volunteers.
And you could soon join them in providing a fun day out for families and people of all ages.
The Sea Lion Rocks Terminus Tea Rooms and visitor centre offers hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, cakes and snacks.
And visitors can opt to either sit inside or enjoy a refreshment on the cliff top patio looking out to the sea. Groudle Glen Railway has asked if anyone has spare time on Sunday or Wednesday evenings to ‘join in the fun in a stunning location’. The advert read: ‘Our summer season starts at the beginning of May and we’re looking for bright and enthusiastic volunteers to join our tearoom team at Sea Lion Rocks. ‘If you could spare a few hours to help out on a Sunday or Wednesday evening and join in with the fun in a stunning location… please message us, we’d love to welcome you to the team.’
Anyone interested in volunteering are being urged to get in touch with Groudle Glen Railway via their Facebook page or email them via the contact page on their website: www.ggr.org.uk