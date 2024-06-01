Ryan and Callum Crowe secured their maiden TT win in Saturday evening’s Sidecar Race One.
The Manx pair produced a textbook performance to secure victory by 26.894 seconds from Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley.
Pete’s brother Alan was third with nephew Rhys Gibbon a further minute and 14 seconds down.
The latter duo’s second lap of 115.984mph made Rhys the event’s fastest ever newcomer passenger.
Founds/Gibbons were 6.267s ahead of Lewis Blackstock and Patrick Rosney with Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie in fifth.
Rounding out the top six were the experienced Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes, while current World Champions and TT debutants Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement were an impressive seventh.
The latter became the event’s fastest ever female passenger with the pair’s second lap of 113.79 mph.