After a delayed start because of the weather, TT 2024 is finally under way.
The newcomers’ have been out on their speed-controlled lap, with the rest of the solo classes having untimed practice sessions this afternoon followed by the sidecars at 5.15pm.
There was a delay to the latter session with a sweeper needed to remove oil from the section from Bray Hill to Quarterbridge.
The Mountain Course timing system will officially be switched on at this evening with the first qualifying session of the week taking place at 6pm for Supersport and Supertwin machines.
The big 1,000cc bikes follow at 6.50pm with the sidecars due out for their timed session at 7.45pm.
Roads will reopen no later than 9.30pm.
Monday afternoon's TT practice session in Ramsey (Callum Staley)