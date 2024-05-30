Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT 2024 races are set to get underway.
It comes after Tuesday night’s session was cancelled due the effects of rain in the day.
The news was confirmed around 7pm - an hour after the roads were shut for the events.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the race organisers said: ‘Following consultation with competitors following the warm up lap, riders have advised that conditions around the TT Course are not suitable for racing.
‘The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that this evening's race will not take place.
‘A further update will be issued shortly.’
Ahead of Wednesday, organisers issued an update race schedule.
It is as follows:
9am Mountain road closes
10am All roads close
10.30am Solo warm up
11.45am Supertwin race one (three laps)
2pm Superstock race one (three laps)
3.45pm Rutter Legacy Lap
Roads open no later than 5pm
For the latest information and updates on this incident and to view the changes to the schedule - check out the updates on our live blog below