Earlier Police announced that a section of the Mountain Road was closed due to a road traffic collision.
It was shut from the Bungalow to the Creg Ny Baa for more than an hour, but has since reopened.
Roads will now close at 6pm and the full updated schedule can be viewed here: Tuesday’s latest schedule.
Police have also warned motorists this morning of an oil spills on a major Isle of Man route.
The alert says the Constabulary have reports of oil on the road in the area of Bulgham Rocks, and north into Glenn Mona on the Laxey to Ramsey Road.
A sweeper is on the way to clean the surface but Police are asking that anyone using the route drives appropriately.
Yesterday, riders enjoyed a well-earned break from the racing schedule following a packed weekend of action during the Isle of Man TT races.
On Sunday, a mass ride out on the Isle of Man TT course took place.
The event, called the ‘Legacy Lap’, has been a feature of the TT festival for a number of years in its previous guise as the Simon Andrews’ lap.
The lap saw a convoy of motorbikes stretch for miles around the course and is traditionally one of the most popular events for visitors to the races. TT organisers said the lap is a chance for participants to remember friends and riders that shared their passion for two-wheels and the island’s world-famous Mountain Course.
On Saturday, the races for the 2024 Isle of Man TT got underway after a crash shut part of the course earlier than planned.
The Mountain Road was closed between Ramsey and the Bungalow at 9am - two hours earlier than expected - due to the incident.
A car involved in the incident was subsequently recovered and has been removed from the route so that racing could begin.
A crash on the Mountain Road earlier in the week had already caused disruption to the racing schedule.
