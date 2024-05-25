The main TT site at Noble’s Park will open at 9am tomorrow (Sunday), organisers have announced.
Bad weather had delayed the opening of the site, which consists of the Grandstand, Paddock, Fan Park and car parks.
It had been due open to the public today (Saturday) but strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday night resulted in significant damage to Paddock, trade and competitor tents.
A big clean-up operation followed.
In a statement, Isle of Man TT 2024 organisers announced: ‘After a delayed opening due to the impact of severe weather earlier in the week, the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that the full site including the TT Grandstand, Paddock, Fan Park and car parks will now open on Sunday from 9am.
‘Visitors will be able to come down and explore the Paddock as riders make their final 2024 TT preparations, or head up to the Monster Energy Fan Park and soak up the atmosphere while enjoying a packed schedule of TT-themed entertainment.’
The Fan Park is free to attend. Visit iomttraces.com for a full daily schedule.