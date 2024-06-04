The Peel TT Day has been hailed a success attracting more overseas visitors than ever before.
With Mad Sunday being replaced by racing, organisers of the event moved it to Monday when no racing was scheduled. Despite competing with Port Erin TT Day and Ramsey Sprintfest, around 6,000 visitors descended on the town.
While this meant fewer local families attending, there was a big leap in motorsport enthusiasts from the UK and beyond visiting.
Peel Town Commissioners town clerk Derek Sewell says the event was geared more towards bikers and motorsports fans this year.
He said: ‘The event went very well. In comparison to previous years we had fewer local visitors as many people were working. But to offset that we had a lot more visiting bikers and motorsport fans.
‘I think our best year was the year after the pandemic which took place on Mad Sunday when we had nearly 10,000 but we still had around 6,000 this year which we are very pleased with.’
Among the highlights were the displays by stunt riders Terry Grant, Steve Colley and Lee Bowers performing in the Creg Malin car park while there were also a number of classic bikes and classic cars to admire. There was also live music with the likes of Eion Molyneux, Trevor Shimmin and Brace Brace.
Mr Sewell said: ‘The event was aimed more at the motorsport enthusiasts this year while the event in Port Erin was more for families.
‘But we also had some great live music a bit later in the day and visitors stayed well into the evening which was fantastic.
‘It was great for local businesses with people queuing at all the cafes and other food places on the seafront while the high street was also busy.’