The Peel TT Day has been hailed a success attracting more overseas visitors than ever before.

With Mad Sunday being replaced by racing, organisers of the event moved it to Monday when no racing was scheduled. Despite competing with Port Erin TT Day and Ramsey Sprintfest, around 6,000 visitors descended on the town.

While this meant fewer local families attending, there was a big leap in motorsport enthusiasts from the UK and beyond visiting.

Peel Town Commissioners town clerk Derek Sewell says the event was geared more towards bikers and motorsports fans this year.

He said: ‘The event went very well. In comparison to previous years we had fewer local visitors as many people were working. But to offset that we had a lot more visiting bikers and motorsport fans.

‘I think our best year was the year after the pandemic which took place on Mad Sunday when we had nearly 10,000 but we still had around 6,000 this year which we are very pleased with.’

Among the highlights were the displays by stunt riders Terry Grant, Steve Colley and Lee Bowers performing in the Creg Malin car park while there were also a number of classic bikes and classic cars to admire. There was also live music with the likes of Eion Molyneux, Trevor Shimmin and Brace Brace.

Mr Sewell said: ‘The event was aimed more at the motorsport enthusiasts this year while the event in Port Erin was more for families.

‘But we also had some great live music a bit later in the day and visitors stayed well into the evening which was fantastic.

‘It was great for local businesses with people queuing at all the cafes and other food places on the seafront while the high street was also busy.’

Aerial view of Terry Grant performing at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
Aerial view of the crowds on the seafront at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
Steve Colley performing at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
Steve Colley rides over an old banger during his performance at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
Lee Bowers wows the crowds at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
Visitors were entertained during the displays at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
Plenty of onlookers take pictures and videos of the stunt riders at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
Visitors to Peel TT Day admire the classic cars on show (CJS Photography)
(left-right) Gordon from North East Scotland, Garry, from County Durham and Martin from Reading at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)
George, Aged 6 playing TT-themed mini golf at Peel TT Day (CJS Photography)