Music fans packed into the heart of northern town on Monday to see the culmination of a popular festival.
Sprintfest 2024 kicked-off in Ramsey last Friday night, brining the first of four evenings packed with entertainment for resident and visitors alike.
During the day, organisers put on a variety of different street entertainment acts in a bid to capitalise on the increased footfall in the area during the busy Isle of Man TT period.
Events included motorbike stunts and sprints in a cordoned-off area on the town’s West Quay.
Arguably one of the biggest draws of the festival was a performance by 80s cover bands Jester’s Dead who played to an estimated audience of around a thousand people at the Market Square.
Mr McGuinness also thanked the ‘community spirited individuals’ who volunteered for the event and ‘took time off from their day jobs to walk thousands of steps around Market Place for the benefit of thousands of people each TT.’