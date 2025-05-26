Racing is due to get underway at TT 2025 this morning, however there has already been a 30-minute delay.
The reduced, four-lap Superbike race was scheduled to get under way at 10.45am, but will now start at midday because of oil spills around the course.
All roads around the course are now closed.
Following the Superbike race, today’s schedule should also include the first sidecar and supersport races of the week.
They were due to start at 1.15pm and 3pm respectively, but will now be knocked back a little by this morning’s delay.