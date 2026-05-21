War memorials in the island will benefit from stronger legal protection after Tynwald approved the move on Wednesday.
The War Memorials (Planning) (Amendment) Order 2026 corrects gaps and inconsistencies in existing legislation.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, who moved the Order, said: ‘War memorials hold a special place in island life, not simply as historic structures, but as places of remembrance and reflection. This makes sure the law protecting them works as it should - clearly, consistently, and with confidence.’
The new legislation confirms that the Council of Ministers is the decision-maker for matters relating to registered memorials, supported by the Preservation of War Memorials Committee.
It sits alongside new rules, which were approved at the May sitting, that clarify the responsibilities of custodians, but don’t introduce any additional duties on them.