They also worked with Manx Wildlife Trust to provide tree, shrub and wildflower planting and create new habitats for wildlife. One of the other elements mentioned in the research about what makes a community is the natural environment. Hartford Homes are just about to plant their second ‘micro-forest’, as George explains: ‘The theory with micro forests is that they’re planted denser than you would normally expect and then they’re just left to grow and, through natural survival of the fittest if you like, the stronger ones will grow and the weaker ones will die out.