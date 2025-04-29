A leading member of an organised crime gang who ran a drugs network from his prison cell has been refused permission to appeal to the Privy Council.
Kyle Molyneux received one of the longest sentences ever imposed by the Manx courts when he was jailed in August 2023. He was 27 at the time.
Moylneux then sought leave to appeal to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council - the highest court of appeal for the Crown Dependencies - against a confiscation order made in the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
But the appeal court refused his application, concluding there was no arguable point of law and no serious risk of a miscarriage of justice.
In their judgment, Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC and Acting Deemster Cope said: ‘It appears to be accepted by the appellant that he was a leading drug dealer, trading for a significant period of time. [He} was a principal player in an organised crime group.
‘There is no arguable point of law raised, not least one of general public importance, which needs to be determined by the JCPC. There is no serious risk of a miscarriage of justice.’
He admitted the attempted production of heroin, the production of cocaine, being concerned in the production of cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering offences.
In 2020, he posted a video of himself taunting police when he fled the island on a fishing boat. He evaded police for four months before he was arrested.