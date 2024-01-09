Plans to build a new welcome visitor hub at the Laxey Wheel have been withdrawn.
Manx National Heritage submitted the application to replace the existing entrance to the site in late November, but since then have received backlash from the public.
The replacement kiosk, or the 'welcome hub', was heavily criticised by local historian and film-maker Charles Guard, who described the artists impression of the site like a 'plastic portable cabin' and a 'container in a carpark'.
In documents published on the planning website this month, head of properties Steve Blackford emailed planners to say: ‘After further consideration we believe that we can effect a number of changes to the proposed scheme which will address the key issues of siting and perception of mass to reduce the impact on the approach and setting of the wheel.
‘Please can I request that this application and application 23/01322/CON are withdrawn and a new application will follow in due course.’
Following this a site visit took place with planning officer Vanessa Porter who had told him that she had ‘concerns regarding the application, which would mean that my recommendation would not be favourable’.
These included that the application needed to take into account the character of the surrounding area.
She said: ‘The proposal fails to respect the historic importance of the Laxey Wheel, by introducing a larger massing, of a modern design which is not in keeping with the Conservation Area as a whole, or the site itself.
‘With the location of the proposal and how close the proposal is to the Laxey Wheel, it would have significant harm to the structure. As such it is deemed by its siting, massing and modern form/ materials that it would significantly harm the main principle viewpoints of the Laxey Wheel which is from the main approach of the car park.’
Garff Commissioners also publicly criticised the designs when it was first announced, and asked MNH to 'redesign their plans'.
A spokesperson for the Commissioners said that the design and quality of the structure is ‘not appropriate for a site of cultural importance’.
It added: ‘The board will be requesting that Manx National Heritage bring forward a new proposal that more appropriately respects the heritage of the Laxey Wheel in terms of both construction materials and design’.
Isle of Man Today has contacted Manx National Heritage for comment on the plans being withdrawn and whether new designs are expected to be submitted.