In the Independent of September 7 I saw that Motiv8 Addiction Services is celebrating 10 years of its recovery programme sessions. I don’t think ‘celebrating’ is the word I would have chosen!
Some years ago I warned our government about cosying up to the gambling firms and encouraging them to help expand our economy. One person attended the first self management and recovery session (SMART) on September 11, 2013.
Ten years later there are now three group sessions held every week, with an average attendance of 10 people per session.
During the year April 2022 to March 2023 138 recovery sessions were needed, with an overall attendance of 1,349 addicts. I REST MY CASE.
When is our government going to start considering people over money?
Rosie Scott
Friary Park
Ballabeg
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of September 28
Share your views with our readers.
Write to: Opinions, Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT or email:
Don’t forget to include your name, FULL home address and a daytime phone number even if you want to be anonymous in print.