There are no plans to introduce MOT-style tests in the Isle of Man, the infrastructure minister has confirmed.
In a written Tynwald question, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked Dr Michelle Haywood what progress had been made since the opening of the new Vehicle Test Centre with the option of introducing MOT tests.
Dr Haywood revealed there are no plans to introduce the tests, as the evidence they would improve safety is ‘limited’ and they would be costly to enforce.
She said: ‘Based on the assessment of evidence from RTCs and consideration of how MOTs would be implemented, the current Government policy is not to introduce such testing on the Island.
‘The evidence that periodic vehicle testing would improve safety is limited and the introduction of MOT testing would come with a significant cost to the public directly in paying for tests, at garages and to Government in regulating and administering an MOT system.’
Calls for the introduction of MOT-style checks have been made in the past, including by former Douglas North MHK Ralph Peake, who raised concerns in 2019 about road safety and said he believed it was time the island introduced regular roadworthiness checks.
At the time, former Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey said such testing would not necessarily reduce the number of defects identified by the police, pointing out that many faults were minor and could develop at any time, such as broken light bulbs.
He told the House of Keys that during three roadside operations carried out by the Constabulary, 107 vehicles were stopped and 58 Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme notices were issued for minor defects. One vehicle was seized, one fixed penalty notice issued, and 11 drivers were asked to provide evidence of insurance or a driving licence.
Dr Haywood says certain vehicles remain subject to testing and believes that police checks continue to be an effective way of managing vehicle safety.
She said: ‘There remains mandatory testing for higher-risk vehicles such as heavy goods vehicles, taxis and buses, as well as older vehicles upon first importation to the Island.
‘The department continues to work with the Isle of Man Constabulary to proactively undertake vehicle safety campaigns and roadside testing of vehicles.’
The department also encourages motorists to carry out their own routine checks and to maintain their vehicles regularly to ensure they remain roadworthy between inspections.
All vehicles in the UK are subject to annual MOT tests in order to remain road legal. These include checks to ensure vehicles meet both safety and environmental standards, covering components such as lights, brakes, tyres, steering, suspension, seat belts, registration plates, exhausts and emissions.
