The incident has happened outside Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII).
Police have warned that the section of the A1 between St John’s and Peel could be closed for ‘some time’.
No further details of the incident have been released as of yet, but it’s believed to be serious.
One eyewitness said they have seen a helicopter land in a field by Peel Cemetery, with cars backed up towards the junction with Albany Road, Tynwald Road and Queens Drive.
Below is a picture sent to us at the scene, which shows a helicopter in the area that has flown over Peel and landed near to QEII High School.
Police have confirmed that the main road is currently closed from Tynwald Hill in St John’s through to Queen’s Drive in Peel.
Access to Peel can be reached via the Poortown Road.
