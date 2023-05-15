The Chief Minister will be calling for an independent inquiry into the way the government handled Dr Rosalind Ranson's tribunal.
He has written to the President of Tynwald and Members confirming his intention to move a motion of public importance in Tynwald today.
Questions on the agenda will also cover the decision to stop live music at the TT Fan Park after 9pm, the long-term strategy for increasing the use of public transport in the island, and adding fluoride to drinking water.
The sitting begins at 10.30am.