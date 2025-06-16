Loganair has announced it will put on a series of festive flights between the Isle of Man and Belfast City this Christmas.
The airline says the move comes following demand from customers for the seasonal route.
Three return services will run on Saturdays – 20 and 27 December and 3 January – using a 72-seat ATR 72-600 aircraft.
According to Loganair, the flights aim to provide additional connectivity between the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Loganair’s chief commercial officer, Luke Lovegrove, said: ‘Reinstating our Isle of Man to Belfast City route for Christmas helps ensure passengers can travel home or welcome loved ones during the festive period. We know how important this connection is at this time of year, and we’re pleased to once again provide this valued service.’
Geoff Pugh, interim airport director at Ronaldsway, added: ‘We know establishing these flights for Christmas 2025 will make a real difference to the community, helping friends and family reconnect at such a special time of year.
‘We fully recognise the ongoing demand for year-round connectivity and are actively engaging with airlines on this. In the meantime, we thank Loganair for their commitment and responsiveness to the needs of our passengers.’
Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager at Belfast City Airport, said: ‘We’re pleased to see the return of Loganair’s festive flights to the Isle of Man, offering passengers a convenient option for reuniting with family and friends during one of the busiest times of the year.’
Loganair says passengers will continue to benefit from a 21kg luggage allowance, including 15kg hold and 6kg cabin baggage, along with discounted fares for children under 12.
Tickets for the flights are on sale now and fares start from £69.99.