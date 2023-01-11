The lower section of Victoria Road in Douglas will be closed to through traffic between its junctions with Marathon Road and Stanley Place for more than a month.
Carriageway resurfacing work will take place in five phased sections between February 20 and April 8.
The Department of Infrastructure has said because of the narrowness of the road, it will be closed to through traffic until all work is completed. It added a staged approach has been adopted to minimise the overall impact of the planned works.
Phases
Phase 1 – Stanley Place to Eurocycles – February 20 to 25.
Phase 2 – Eurocycles to Woodville Terrace – February 27 to March 4
Phase 3 – James Place tie in – March 6 to March 10
Phase 4 – James Place to Princes Road – March 13 to March 25
Phase 5 – Princes Road to Marathon Road – March 27 to April 8
The Department added: ‘The planned works have been phased to minimise their overall impact. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.
‘Vehicular access to properties will also be maintained wherever possible, but there will be times during working hours that access across junctions etc will be restricted while work is underway at that particular location.
‘As work progresses the access route to particular properties will change from one end of Victoria Road to the other.