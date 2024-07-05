A main road in the south of the island is to close for roadworks over a number of days this month.
The A3 Shore Road at Rushen will be closed to traffic during the day on Tuesday (July 9) and again on Wednesday the following week for highway resurfacing.
There will then be a longer period of closures between 6am on July 30 and 6pm on August 11.
The closures will be in force between the Kentraugh Back Road and Beach Road, Port St Mary.
Tuesday’s closure, which will be between 6am and 6pm, will allow contractors Kiely Bros to prepare the surface ahead of a surface layer being applied the following week. July 17’s closure will be between the same times.
The 13-day period of closures later in the month and into August will involve raising ironworks and road markings.
In the event of bad weather delaying the works, the road closure schedule may be amended. Kiely Bros has been granted closure orders that cover a broader period than that which will be required to ensure the work can be completed as soon as the weather permits. Shore Road is one of a number of road schemes being carried out around the island as part of the Department of Infrastructure’s surface dressing programme.