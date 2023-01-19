A number of vehicles are unable to move in the area of the Whitebridge dip in Onchan.
Police say the road, which is part of the main coast road from the north to Douglas, is completely blocked and have officially closed it.
They are advising to use the Groudle Road via Liverpool Arms and Lakeside Gardens.
Officers have reported slippy conditions with ice in a lot of areas this morning.
A spokesman said: 'Please take care when you are out and about, leave plenty of space to the vehicle in front, and leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.'
A yellow weather warning for wintry showers and ice is in place until 10am.