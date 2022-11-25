Man dies after accident
Friday 25th November 2022 1:10 pm
A man who was injured in an accident earlier this week in Braddan has died.
His death was confirmed today by a police spokesman.
It is understood that the man was working in the grounds of Braddan old church at the time of the incident.
Emergency services were called to the church by a member of the public on Monday afternoon when the man was rushed to hospital, where he has since died.
An inquest will be held in due course.