Jackson Joseph Paul, aged 34, of Palace Road, Douglas, appeared in court this week charged with rape.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on May 7.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
The allegation can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and committal proceedings will be held on October 17.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the complainant or witnesses, to live at his home address, and not to leave the island without court consent.