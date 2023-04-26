A man who was convicted of stealing £997,068 has had his sentencing delayed.
Garry Vernon was due to learn his fate today, April 26, in the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Deemster Graeme Cook has pushed the case back due to the victim personal statements being in the wrong format.
He said: ‘I cannot and will not read them out in court in full.’
The original sentencing date was due to be on April 5, however, this was pushed due to a medical report from the defence.
Deemster Cook said: ‘There are a lot of documents that I have here, I am in the middle of a trial and I have already upset the jury once.’
Accusations of grooming from the prosecuting advocate, Michael Benson, were excluded by the deemster.
He said: ‘What Mr Vernon did was deceitful and morally disgusting, but not grooming.’
Deemster Cook also said that Mr Vernon should expect a ‘substantial, immediate prison sentence.’
Sentencing will be carried out on Friday, April 28, at 2 pm.