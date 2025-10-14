Prominent Manx advocate Ian Kermode has written an open letter to Chief Minister Alfred Cannan calling on the government to publicly rule out the introduction of compulsory digital ID cards in the Isle of Man.
In the letter, Mr Kermode describes the idea of mandatory ID as a ‘deeply sinister and serious overreach by the State’ and questions whether it aligns with Manx values and traditions of freedom. He expresses concerns about privacy, discrimination and government surveillance, and asks whether the administration has any plans to introduce digital identification measures on the island.
Mr Kermode has urged the Chief Minister to make a clear public statement rejecting any such proposal and suggested that any move towards a compulsory system should be put to a national referendum.
He writes: ‘Will you clearly, explicitly and publicly rule out the introduction of any form of compulsory ID cards?’
Mr Kermode warns that such a policy could lead to a ‘slippery slope’ of increased surveillance, comparing it to state-controlled identification systems in other countries. ‘The prospect fills me with a profound sense of uneasiness,’ he writes. ‘It feels invasive. It feels instinctively wrong.’
The letter also refers to recent developments in the United Kingdom, where Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans to introduce a compulsory digital ID scheme, sometimes referred to as the “BritCard”, by 2029. The proposal would require all working-age adults to hold a digital identity.
The UK plan has been met with criticism from civil-liberties campaigners, cybersecurity experts and several political parties, who warn it could become a centralised data system vulnerable to hacking and misuse. A petition opposing the scheme has gained millions of signatures, while parties including the Liberal Democrats, SNP and Reform UK have voiced opposition on privacy grounds.
Supporters of the UK plan argue that a digital ID could help reduce fraud, simplify access to public services and improve border control. The idea marks a revival of a policy previously abandoned by the UK Government in 2010 when the national identity card system was scrapped and all associated data destroyed.
In his letter, Mr Kermode highlights the Isle of Man’s political independence and questions whether following the UK’s example would be consistent with the island’s principles. He notes that the Manx national anthem celebrates freedom and independence, which he believes would be undermined by mandatory ID.
He also raises concerns that such a system could disadvantage older residents and those with limited access to technology, and warns of data protection risks if personal information were stored centrally.
‘We must remain vigilant to ensure that convenience does not come at the cost of liberty,’ he writes. ‘The right to live freely and without undue surveillance is something that must be protected.’
Mr Kermode concludes his letter by appealing for transparency and democratic accountability, urging the government to commit publicly to rejecting compulsory ID systems and to consult the Manx people on any future proposals.
The Chief Minister’s office has not yet responded to Mr Kermode’s request for comment.