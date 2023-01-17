The Department of Infrastructure has been gritting the roads since 5am this morning after they were frozen over by last night's weather.
A police spokesman said: 'The DoI is out gritting roads and will continue throughout the night.
'The teams have been out since 5am this morning and at times have been battling difficult conditions.'
The police have asked the public to 'please be kind' to those gritting the roads.
They have also said that if you have a salt box near you, then 'this is the time to put some salt down on footpaths'.