Manx Grand Prix: Lee Johnston wins Senior Classic race

Hillier was also charging and was now only 3.7seconds off a podium position. That had come down to two seconds at Ramsey Hairpin and, indeed, the gaps were tightening up with less than 12 seconds covering the first four riders. But it was now Johnston in the lead, the Northern Irishman turning his deficit into a one-second advantage as he started his run over the Mountain for the second time, Hodson was out though at Rhencullen.