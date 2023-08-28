Showers have delayed Bank Holiday Monday's Manx Grand Prix further.
A course inspection involving rider liaison officer Richard 'Milky' Quayle and deputy clerk of the course John Barton will start at 2.30pm.
A demonstration lap by 1985 historic TT winner Dave Roper on an MV Agusta follows at 2.45pm with the plan to run the four-lap Senior Manx Grand Prix at 3.30pm.
The four-lap Classic Superbike race concluding the day's action at 5.45pm.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said: 'We want to give competitors the best possible course conditions for racing and, if possible, preserve full race distances.
'We will run the races when conditions are fit to do so, and if we have to delay further this may result in a reduction in race duration.'