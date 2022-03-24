Mart raises more than £11,000 for Ukraine fund

A one-off auction organised by members of the Manx National Farmers’ Union and Central Marts has raised more than £11,000 for the Ukrainian Refugee Appeal.

The Central Marts Auction event staged at Knockaloe was to boost the funds of the latest Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal.

Organised in only 10 days by the Manx NFU’s Brian Brumby, vice-president of the union’s environment and land committee, and his team, along with Central Marts Ltd, the response was overwhelming.

Manx NFU secretary Sarah Comish, said: ‘Despite the fine weather, lots of people still took time off their farms to come and support.

‘Final figures are not yet in, but it’s anticipated that more than £11,000 has been raised.

‘We’d like to thank everyone that contributed to the event, including many of the local agricultural suppliers, Manx Wildlife Trust, NFU Mutual, IoM Meats and IoM Creameries, and especially all the farm businesses and contractors that offered auction items ranging from homestays and contracting to livestock.

‘Clare Barber, Minister for DEFA, also made a personal donation to the event.

‘Top sales were the fine 18-month-old limousin bull that went for £3,500 and a super pair of ewe lambs at £220.

‘Every single item donated sold at a good price and demonstrated that, despite the unprecedented challenges farms are facing, our Manx farmers are keen to support those in need during the conflict in Ukraine.