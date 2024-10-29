A mechanic who drove at 91mph in a 60mph zone has been fined £400 and given eight penalty points.
Sixty-year-old William John Hodgson admitted speeding on the A18 Mountain Road on August 17.
He appeared in front of magistrates on Thursday, October 24, and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were performing speed checks using handheld laser devices at Creg Ny Baa on August 17, during the Manx Grand Prix period.
They recorded Hodgson hitting 91mph in his Toyota Supra.
He was subsequently stopped and told officers: ‘I was testing the parameters of my car, that’s all.’
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client had no previous convictions, and that he wished to apologise to the court and police.
Ms Shimmin said that Hodgson, who lives at Magherdonnagh in Port Erin, said he had a technician in the car with him and was performing some form of test.
She asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea and said that he was a mechanic, who had held a clean licence for a significant period of time.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.