Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a 71-hour weather warning for frost and ice as the island’s recent cold spell is set to continue.
The latest yellow alert came into force at 5pm today (Tuesday) and will be in place until Friday (January 10) at midday.
Forecasters say this warning is likely to impact the majority of the island, apart from along windward coasts.
This latest warning, spanning three days, comes after numerous Met Office alerts over the weekend and this week.
It follows some snowfall across parts of the Isle of Man on Saturday and Sunday, which has led to disruption on some of the island’s higher roads.
It’s been confirmed today that the A18 Mountain Road, along with the Beinn-y-Phott Road and the Tholt-y-Will Road will remain closed until at least midday tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8).
The Met Office say that with cold temperatures remaining generally unchanged for the next few days there will be the ongoing risk of frost and ice, mainly in the evenings, nights and mornings.
With surface temperatures expected to be at or below freezing quite widely around the island, there will be a continued risk of frost with ice present/forming where surfaces are wet or damp.
Temperatures are likely to be a bit better along windward coasts, those winds beginning a north-westerly then becoming a northerly tomorrow morning.
The Department of Infrastructure has outlined which routes will be further treated with road salt tomorrow morning at 5am.
It says that in the south, routes 5 and 6 will be treated. This includes Ellerslie Depot in Crosby, Richmond Hill, Ronaldsway Airport and Port Erin, as well as Peel, Dalby and the South.
Northern routes 7 and 8 will also be treated, excluding the Mountain Road that is currently shut. These routes include Glen Duff Depot, Creg Ny Baa, Brandywell Cottage and the Reservoir Car Park. It also will cover Peel and the North.
Eastern routes 9 and 10, which include Onchan, Noble’s Hospital and Braddan, Upper Douglas, Pulrose, Lower Douglas and the Business Park, will also be treated with grit salt tomorrow morning.