Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a fresh weather alert as frost and icy conditions are expected to return overnight and into tomorrow.
The 17-hour yellow weather warning will come into force at 6pm tonight (Friday) until 11am tomorrow (Saturday).
It comes after temperatures have dropped below zero the past two nights, and forecasters warn the freezing temperatures are here to stay over the weekend and into next week.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Road surface temperatures are expected to fall close to or slightly below freezing once again this evening and overnight, giving a risk of frost or icy patches forming on untreated surfaces, particularly where roads remain damp or wet from run-off/seepage.’
Looking ahead, the five day forecast suggests islanders should expect icy conditions and freezing temperatures overnight up until at least Tuesday, with further yellow weather warnings likely.