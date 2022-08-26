MGP qualifying session this evening
Friday 26th August 2022 2:43 pm
Andrea Majola in action during qualifying (John Watterson )
Manx Grand Prix qualifying will take place this evening (Friday).
After the day’s original schedule was affected because of poor weather conditions around the course, the Lightweight MGP was rescheduled until Saturday afternoon.
Organisers have now confirmed their intention to utilise this evening’s contingency road closure, saying: ‘The clerk of the course has confirmed that the contingency road closure available for this evening will be used for two qualifying sessions. Roads will close at 6pm until no later than 9pm.’
The full schedule is as follows:
18:00
Roads Close
18:20
|Senior / Classic Superbike
19:10
|Junior / Classic Senior / Lightweight
21:00*
|Roads Open
