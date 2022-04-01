Most Covid-related restrictions end

Most Covid-related restrictions have now been removed.

They ended at 12.01am today.

The government says that the removal of restrictions ‘signals the government’s move to treat coronavirus as an endemic disease similar to other illnesses such as flu and norovirus’.

The changes mean that it is no longer be a legal requirement to isolate following a positive test, but guidance will be issued for people to follow.

All border restrictions have now been lifted, including the need for isolation or testing for all travellers, and the requirement to complete a travel declaration, or landing card.

From today there is no longer a legal requirement to isolate at home following a positive result of Covid-19, however people will be advised to:

- stay at home and avoid contact with other people until 48 hours after your main symptoms have stopped

- report your positive result online for Public Health surveillance purposes only

- notify close contacts (having had face-to-face contact with, within two metres, for more than a total of 15 minutes over a 24 hour period, even if not consecutive)

- avoid sensitive locations, in particular educational and clinical settings

- work from home if you can and if well enough - speak with your employer - each business is different and will have its own unique policy

- seek medical advice if you are unwell as you would with other diseases. If you are clinically vulnerable, antiviral treatments may be available to you

- The move to an endemic approach means the daily Covid-19 dashboard and the vaccination dashboard will no longer be updated on a daily basis, summarised instead in the weekly Public Health Surveillance Report which will continue to be published.