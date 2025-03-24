For boys, the top name was Oliver which has been a favourite for a few years now with the name registered six times during the year. It was also one of the most popular names in 2023
For girls, Lili proved the most popular name for girls with the variations of Lili/Lilee/Lillie/Lillee which was also registered six times. The most popular girl’s name in 2023 was Isabelle/Isabella.
The Central Registry has published the most popular names which found Archie, Noah and Theo/Theodore also popular boys names with five registrations each.
Other popular girls names, which were each registered five times, was Arabella/Arabelle, Delilah, Florence and Harper.
In total, 574 babies were born in the Isle of Man during 2024, which is 35 fewer than in 2023.
To find out more about registering a vital life event, such as a birth, visit: www.gov.im/categories/births-deaths-and-marriages