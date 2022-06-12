The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Mostly dry and bright today with sunny intervals and only one or two light showers most likely later this afternoon. Temperatures rising to about 16 Celsius with a moderate or fresh westerly wind.

Outlook

Dry tomorrow although rather cloudy at times, with a moderate to fresh west wind easing southwest in the afternoon. Highest temperature around 16°C in brighter spells.

Dry and less breezy on Tuesday with sunny intervals developing after a cloudy start. Top temperature 17°C.