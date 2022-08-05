Mostly dry and sunny
Friday 5th August 2022 6:16 am
Ramsey at 7.12am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:
Mostly dry today with good sunny spells, only a small risk of an isolated shower this morning, light to moderate northwest wind and a top temperature of 18°C.
Little change tonight, dry with some clear spells, light to moderate mainly westerly winds and minimum temperatures of around 10°C.
Outlook
More cloud around on Saturday but mainly dry and bright. Light winds and a highest temperature of 18°C again.
Remaining fine and settled with variable amounts of cloud on Sunday and into next week.
Sunrise: 5:38am Today Sunset: 9:10pm Today
For updates from the Met Office, click here.
