A motorcyclist died in a road accident this afternoon.
It happened on the Peel to Kirk Michael coast road.
Inspector Neil Craig, from the road policing unit, said the man, who was from Port Erin, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was taken to Noble's Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for injuries they sustained in the collision.
The name of the rider who died has not yet been released, but police can confirm that his next of kin have been informed.
Inspector Craig said: 'We have spoken to a number of people who were at the scene but we would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area around 1pm this afternoon, who we may not yet have spoken to, to contact us at police headquarters on 631212.'
Update: The road is now fully open.