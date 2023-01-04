The junction between Main Road, Santon and the Mount Murray Back Road is open again following a two-vehicle crash this morning (Wednesday).
The collision happened around 8.20am this morning, the fire service confirming they helped free a person trapped in one of the vehicles.
A fire service spokesperson added: 'Working closely with colleagues from the ambulance service, crews ensured the vehicle was made safe before assisting the occupant from the vehicle for further assessment and treatment.'
The road was then closed for several hours while police carried out accident investigation work, which has now been completed .