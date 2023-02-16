New safety measures are to be introduced for this year’s TT, the Clerk of the Course has said.
Gary Thompson was giving evidence today during the inquest into the death of César Louis Roger Chanal.
Mr Thompson said that typically planning for next TT begins in the July following the June racing, with that work intensifying after the Manx Grand Prix, for which he is also the clerk of the course.
The main contributors to this work are himself, the two deputy clerks, the course inspection officer and 12 sector marshals who review the previous event to look for improvements that could be made for the following year.
He said that following the death of Mr Chanal, changes have been made which will hopefully prevent the sad events of last year’s TT - when his teammate Oliver Lavorel was first said to have died before organisers said a mistake had been made - occurring again.
Mr Lavorel has also since died as a result of his injuries but, because he died in France, Coroner of Inquests Jane Hughes said she has no jurisdiction over his death.
Part of the reason that the wrong man was identified at the time of the crash, near Ago’s Leap on June 4, 2022, was that the men were wearing each other’s dog tags.
Mr Thompson said that prior to this he had never heard of racers doing this and that, to prevent a repeat in future, all riders will now be required to wear both a dog tag and have a patch on the inside of their leathers as standard.
In addition to this, sidecar drivers will have to wear an armband on their right arm to distinguish them from their passengers.
He said that while these will be checked at the sign on for all competitors, officials will also carry out spot checks on riders, both solo and sidecar, ahead of sessions and any found not to be complying will not be allowed to compete.
Mrs Hughes also asked Mr Thompson about Ago’s Leap and whether he had heard any complaints or concerns from competitors about the road surface, which was relaid between the 2019 and 2022 events.
He said: ‘I like to think I’m available to all competitors… I’ve received no negative feedback about Ago’s Leap at all.’
The Clerk of the Course pointed to concerns raised about Sulby Straight, Gooseneck and Ginger Hall as evidence that riders do make their feelings clear if they think anything is wrong and that they are listened to and the areas looked at.
Mr Thompson’s words echoed the evidence of Dave Molyneux, who as well as being the most successful sidecar competitor in TT history, with more than 35 years of experience, led the newcomers’ lap during last year’s TT.
He said that, as newcomers, Mr Chanal and Mr Olivier were taken on the lap, but neither raised any concerns then or during practice week about the road.
Mr Molyneux said: ‘I haven’t personally ever encountered a problem at Ago’s Leap.’
He added that no one had raised any concerns with him about the road, nor had he heard anything in the paddock from other riders.
He said while some have pointed to the roadworks carried out between events, they had actually improved the area.
‘In my opinion the way my machine handles it was better. It was a smoother ride’, he said.
Earlier in the day, the inquest heard from technical director David Hagen, who examined the sidecar at the scene and later in a workshop.
He said that at the scene, debris from the crash was spread across Quarterbridge Road while the bike had clear evidence of a massive impact and substantial fire damage.
During a later detailed examination, he found that the bike was severely damaged, the engine was no longer working due to damage it sustained in the crash, only one tyre was able to be fully analysed, which was found to be in good order, and that most of the bike has sustained severe damage.
However, despite the damage, Mr Hagen said: ‘Following my examination, I found no mechanical defects that would have caused the incident.’
The inquest continues tomorrow.