From the 2024/25 academic year onwards, Looky’s Aid will offer four annual scholarships to Manx students facing economics or personal adversity.
These scholarships will be available at the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB), with UCFB discounting the fees of successful applicants by £2,500 per annum.
This will cover the portion of fees not met by the maximum Department of Education grant.
UCFB provides degree courses in sports and football, focusing on coaching, business, and marketing at its campuses in London and Manchester.
These courses offer students a valuable qualification for careers in the multi-billion-pound sports industry.
The scholarships have been made possible through the generosity of Brendan Flood, founder and chairman of UCFB.
They are dedicated to the memory of Lucas Martin, a talented young sportsman from St Mark’s who tragically died of meningitis at the age of 21.
Known for captaining a variety of rugby and football teams in his youth, Lucas was affectionately nicknamed ‘Looky’ by his family.
He had graduated with a degree in International Business from the University of Liverpool shortly before his untimely passing in September last year.
Looky's Aid, a registered Manx charity, was established by Lucas's family to honour his legacy.
The charity aims to provide life-changing opportunities for young people facing adversity, reflecting Lucas's spirit and dedication.
Details on how to apply for the scholarships are available on the Looky's Aid website, www.lookys-aid.org.
Interested candidates are urged to register as soon as possible, with applications closing on July 19.
Since his tragic death Looky’s family and friends have rallied to ensure his legacy is not forgotten through a number of initiatives and charity work.
Most recently his immediate family, pioneered by father Brett, opened a new bar in the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino in his name.
Throwing its doors open last month with a seafront view, Looky’s Bar is particularly poignant given Lucas used to work behind the bar at the hotel during his university summer breaks.