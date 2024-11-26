There have been no discussions between the Manx government and its UK counterparts after a Russian spy vessel was reportedly spotted in Manx waters.
Earlier this month the Yantar - officially a ‘research vessel’ - but widely believed to have more sinister duties - was recorded sailing off the north west coast of the island.
According to publication Navy Lookout, the ship was seen on a marine traffic map sailing just a few miles off Manx shores on November 14.
The vessel was only tracked after briefly turning on her automatic identification system.
The incident prompted a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked Chief Minister Alfred Cannan whether he had discussions about national defences with the UK Prime Minister following the reports and what actions will be taken.
Mr Cannan told the House there had been no discussions between himself and the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
He said: ‘The presence of the Russian vessel Yantar was monitored by UK defence assets as a routine procedure and this is our expectation of a reoccurrence of such an incident.’
Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked the Chief Minister if he was confident the island was fully protected and whether he is aware submarines travel up the Irish Sea channels.
In reply, Mr Cannan joked: ‘This is all highly classified information. I could tell the honourable member but then I would have to….’
The speaker also joked: ‘I don’t think that was in the spirit of the answer.’
Mr Cannan then added: ‘The activities of the UK defence forces are not public knowledge but I am confident that from discussions I have had in Westminster that assets in the Irish Sea and around the coast are a matter of concern for the armed forces and proper defence assets are distributed accordingly.’
While off the Manx coast, Yantar was apparently shadowed by minehunter HMS Cattistock while it was also monitored from the air.
It is alleged the vessel has been carrying out surveillance of subsea structures such as gas pipelines and internet cables.
Naval Lookout speculated it is unlikely Russia would be trying to sabotage subsea structures in such an open area but it more likely gathering information.