The environmental impact assessment will fully consider and mitigate socioeconomic impacts of a windfarm in Earystane and Scard.
That is according to the chair of Manx Utilities, Tim Crookall, who added that MU has no plans for compensation payments as part of the process of developing the onshore wind farm.
Mr Crookall made the comments in the House of Keys this week, after being asked about the matter by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover.
Asked if MU has engaged with locals on the matter, Mr Crookall said: ‘Conversations have been had with people who live in the area, more conversations will be had and we are in the middle of trying to organise a public meeting down there.’
He added: ‘But I have to say, a quick look on some of the websites do show that local businesses are doing quite well in the area.’
But Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, Jason Moorhouse said that as the environmental impact assessment does not come out until 2025, there are major concerns about local people experiencing falls in house prices and other uncertainties.
Mr Glover also said that the mere fact that it has been announced as a site and described as one of the windiest sites in Europe by one MLC it has already had a detrimental impact on house prices.
He said: ‘People are trying to move out of the area and downsize, and the value of their house has gone through the floor.’
Mr Crookall said: ‘I fully understand what these people are going through, but there is nothing we can do about it while we are going through this process.’