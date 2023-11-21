Court Cafe on Parliament Street fell victim to the vile crime on Monday night.
The Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team said it received a report about the incident earlier this week.
The force confirmed a suspect had been identified in connection with the act of vandalism but is believed to have since left the island.
Owners of the family-run business took to social media to address the incident, saying it was ‘really disappointing to be faced with such an act of unkindness’.
The post thanked a witness who ‘challenged the man who carried out this disgusting job’, and also acknowledged its ‘loyal customers for their ongoing custom’.
A spokesperson for Ramsey Police said they could not comment on the matter while enquiries were ongoing.
This isn’t the first incident relating to dog mess to rear its head in Ramsey.
Last year the Northern Chamber of Commerce, which represents shops and businesses in Ramsey, launched what seemed to be the island’s first campaign aimed at tackling the blight of dog urine.
‘Dog Pee and Poo’ posters were circulated around the town, appealing to shopkeepers to supply bags and water to wash away any dog mess found in the street.
In the wake of the incident at Court Cafe earlier this week, commissioner Lamara Craine said the ‘best way we can tackle the issue of dog mess in public is to work together as a town’.
She added: ‘People can and should report any incidences that they have witnessed to Ramsey Town Commissioners at the town hall.
‘Our Town Warden has been given the authority to issue on the spot fines for breaking bylaws such as dog fouling.
‘With regards to businesses, we encourage individuals to shop local and think of the small businesses in our town.
‘We have adequate free parking in the town centre, a plethora of eateries and drinking establishments, together with a great collection of gift shops, specialists and clothes boutiques.
‘I hope that a combination of the new bins, the Town Warden issuing fines for littering and dog fouling, and the new Ramsey Community Hub looking after the Old Courthouse, has improved the aesthetics and warmth of the town, making it a place people want to visit more often.
‘I’m looking forward to the Ramsey Town Commissioners budget process which will look at new projects for the year coming.
‘I hope that there will be more activities to improve the town for 2024.’