Kathleen didn’t mention work, so it is to be presumed that the same relaxed pace since she had returned from Christmas leave, continued for the moment. Her former superior, Leading Wren Olivia Thompson, had left Ronaldsway after requesting a draft, as she felt there was little for her to do at Ronaldsway. She wrote to Kathleen, complaining that her new base wasn’t very ‘matey’ and apologising for leaving her and her colleague, her letter peppered with jargon, very much of its time and specific to Ronaldsway. ‘I really felt mean, leaving you and Blossom in your plight and imagined you running from Ops to Flying Control and calling in the CRR, writing down the gen [= the information] and then starting off again. I hope it didn’t have to come to that!”. Decades later, Kathleen had mentioned that her identifying call was ‘CRR Ops’ when on the radio to pilots; after they had spoken and she had taken their position, she would write it, and also the time of the call, up on a board - presumably next to the flight number.