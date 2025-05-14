The village and parish of Onchan are to be opened up their secret gardens to the public for a second year.
Last year’s inaugural event saw hundreds of people taking the opportunity to explore the 12 very different gardens during a weekend of perfect weather.
Among the gardens that were opened to the public were those at Government House.
The event raised an impressive £4,330 for two fantastic island charities, Sight Matters and Live at Home.
Now the village and parish is to host the Onchan Secret Gardens again - but not until 2026.
A provisional date has been set for Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14 .
If you are an Onchan resident and have a garden of any size - be it private, local authority, a business, or a school - you’re invited to get involved.
The aim is to have around 12 to 25 gardens open to the public over the weekend.
Visiting hours will once again be from 11am to 4pm, allowing ample opportunity for visitors to explore each garden.
Event organiser Rob Callister MHK said: ‘ I am delighted to announce that His Excellency Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer have already committed to opening the gardens at Government House once more in 2026.
‘We just need a few more gardens to ensure the event’s success - so please consider getting involved!’
All gardens will be covered by indemnity insurance for the event.
The two charities to benefit from the 2026 event will be Sight Matters, based in Onchan and Housing Matters.
Entry ticket to the gardens will again be via sale of the Onchan Secret Garden brochure.
If you are interested in participating, please contact Rob Callister at 664475 or 457511, or email [email protected] for an informal discussion or to obtain further details about the event.