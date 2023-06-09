Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running a summer challenge ‘Free Order’ Orienteering Event at the newly mapped Ballaugh Forest on Saturday.
Registration, start and finish is from beside the orienteering event car parking area within Ballaugh Forest.
Participants should follow the signposts from the main car parking area at the end of the Ballaugh Glen road to this location.
Registration is between 11.50am and 12,30pm with individual start times between 12pm to 12.40pm.
This is a ‘Free Order’ orienteering event in which participants have an hour to visit as many of the control flag locations marked on their map and pin-punch their competition card to prove they have visited the control flag site.
Participants can navigate to control flags in whatever order you choose, but remember, you must return to the finish within an hour to avoid a time penalty.
All participants must report to the finish by 2pm at the latest, when the event course closes.
Organisers say this family-friendly activity is suitable for people of all ages and people can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends.
Children must be under the supervision of an adult.
Participants can walk or run, and suitable footwear and clothing must be worn for weather and underfoot conditions. Compass is optional, to assist with navigation.
Cash only payment.
Guidance can be given by Orienteering Klubb members before you begin if you are new to this activity.
Further information and details about this event and future events can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website and Facebook page.