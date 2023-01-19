Peel man Orran Smith completed the gruelling 268-mile Montane Spine Race shortly before 4.30pm this afternoon.
The 43 year old set off from Edale in the High Peaks of Derbyshire on Sunday morning and ran almost non-stop for 104 hours 27minutes and 57 seconds (five-and-a-half days) with the exception of several short breaks, but very little sleep.
On Wednesday evening, his partner, Nikki Arthur, posted: ‘Orran headed off into the Cheviots for the night with his running partner Clarens Olsson [Swedish]. He had two hours rest at Bellingham.
‘He knows it’s just time to grind it out. He’s tired, emotional and ready for it to be over.
‘l told him over £5,000 had been raised to stay on the IoM for people living with MS. Orran said that’s what will get him through.’
The original estimate going into Thursday was that he and his running buddie would finish between 8-9pm, but they obviously made up time in the last 30 miles to make the finish in Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders.
Smith was joint ninth overall.
To assist him with his bid to raise funds and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis in the Isle of Man go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/orransmith