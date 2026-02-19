More than £2.6m is set to be spent on the National Sports Centre ahead of the Isle of Man hosting the Island Games in 2029.
The latest Isle of Man Government Budget, which was announced earlier this week, stated what capital funds will be spent on across the next few years, with Treasury Minister Chris Thomas pledging a focus on maintenance and management rather than new projects.
The two main areas of focus for maintenance is the Isle of Man Airport and the NSC.
At the latter venue, more than £2.6m will be spent over three years upgrading and modernising facilities.
This includes the running track which will cost £900,000, the all-weather pitch at the Bowl at a cost of £850,000, as well as mechanical and electrical systems in the main NSC building totalling £880,000, all of which will see large investment for use by the island’s community year-round and in preparation for hosting the 2029 Island Games.
Back in July 2024, the Isle of Man was confirmed as the host island of the 22nd games which will be held between July 14 and July 20, 2029.
Known as the ‘Olympics for islanders’, the Island Games are biennial international multi-sports events organised by the IIGA.
The Isle of Man organised the first Games in 1985 and then again in 2001 - making 2029 the third time the island has hosted in the event’s history.
It is believed the event will attract more than 4,000 people and deliver an economic boost to the island worth around £3.5m.
Speaking before the Isle of Man’s bid to host the games was accepted, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan commented: ‘If we are successful it will provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Manx athletes and inspire thousands more.
‘Hosting the Games would be a golden opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man to new audiences, which supports key objectives in both the Island Plan and Economic Strategy.’
- The most recent Island Games took place in the Scottish archipelago of Orkney last summer when Team Isle of Man finished fourth in the medal table, ending the week-long event with a total of 19 gold medals, 27 silver and 34 bronze.
The Faroe Islands - who topped the medal table in Orkney - are in line to be the next hosts of the biennial event in 2027 between July 3-9 when a total of 24 islands are expected to take part.
Ynys Mon had originally been scheduled to host next year’s Games but backed out as a result of financial pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the Faroe Islands stepping in to host instead.
Judo, basketball, shooting, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and beach volleyball will all return to the Games schedule after not being held at last year’s event in Orkney. By contrast, golf, sailing, bowls and squash have all been dropped from the 2027 itinerary.
The 14 sports which will contested in the Faroes are as follows: archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, football, gymnastics, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, volleyball/beach volleyball.
