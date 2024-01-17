The A18 Mountain Road between the Bungalow and Ramsey has been closed due to fears over 'sheet ice' on the road.
Police are currently assessing the Mountain Road from the Creg Ny Baa to the Bungalow but at this time it is believed to be passable with care.
There are currently no other roads closed due to ice, although officers are out on patrols across the island to see if more need to be closed.
Temperatures reached a low of -2 degrees overnight after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning yesterday.